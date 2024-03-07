Bowman Fed | ' non è ancora il momento di tagliare tassi'

Bowman Fed

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quotidiano©

Fonte : quotidiano
Bowman (Fed), 'non è ancora il momento di tagliare tassi' (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Non è ancora il momento di tagliare i tassi. Lo afferma la governatrice della Fed Michelle Bowman, sottolineando che "se i dati continueranno a indicare che l'inflazione di muove in modo sostenibile verso il target del 2%, allora sarà appropriato ridurre gradualmente i tassi per prevenire che la politica monetaria sia troppo restrittiva".
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

Altre Notizie

Fed's Bowman: "Not yet" ready for rate cuts, willing to hike again if needed: The U.S. economy is not at the point where the Federal Reserve should reduce interest rates, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday, and while the baseline remains for falling inflation and ...ca.finance.yahoo

Bowman: Reflections on the Economy and Bank Regulation: I would like to thank the New Jersey Bankers Association for the invitation to share my thoughts with you today.1 While I welcome the opportunity to share my thoughts about monetary policy, the ...forexfactory

Exclusive: US regulators expected to significantly reduce Basel capital burden: U.S. regulators are expected to significantly reduce the extra capital banks must hold under a proposed rule that has drawn aggressive pushback from Wall Street, said eight industry executives in ...reuters

Video di Tendenza

Video Bowman Fed
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.