Book Pride Milano 2024: programma, biglietti, ospiti (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Milano, 6 marzo 2024 – “Cosa vogliamo” è il claim dell’ottava edizione di Book Pride 2024, la fiera nazionale dell’editoria indipendente che si terrà a Milano da venerdì 8 a domenica 10 marzo. Un'occasione imperdibile per scoprire nuovi autori e le più recenti pubblicazioni. Tra le novità lo sport, tanti ospiti e un lungo programma di eventi che punta a far superare i 18mila ingressi del 2023. Promossa da ADEI (Associazione Degli Editori Indipendenti) con il Comune di Milano la manifestazione si terrà al Superstudio Maxi (via Moncucco, Milano). Duecento i marchi editoriali presenti, per oltre 1000 metri quadrati di libri, ci saranno talk, panel, laboratori, incontri-confronti con oltre cinquecento ...
