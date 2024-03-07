Book Pride Milano 2024: programma, biglietti, ospiti
Dall’8 al 10 marzo presso Superstudio Maxi (Via Moncucco, 35 – Metropolitana Linea M2 Famagosta) si terrà la VIII edizione di Book Pride, la manifestazione ... (funweek)
L’audio è sempre più al centro del mercato editoriale, un nuovo media per narrare storie e raggiungere nuovo pubblico. Storytel Italia a marzo è anche sponsor ... (funweek)
Milano, 28 feb. (Adnkronos) – Con 200 marchi Editoriali, per oltre mille metri quadrati di libri e 550 ospiti dall?Italia e dal mondo, è stato presentato ... (calcioweb.eu)
Book Pride: al festival della letteratura si parla di diritti, ambiente, ragazzi e salute mentale: Ricchissimo il programma della manifestazione, prevista dall'8 al 10 marzo presso Superstudio Maxi: grandi ospiti da tutto il mondo e temi importanti ...funweek