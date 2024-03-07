Blood for Dust | Kit Harington protagonista del primo trailer del film

Blood for Dust: Kit Harington protagonista del primo trailer del film (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) La star de Il trono di spade Kit Harington è protagonista insieme a Scoot McNairy del primo trailer di Blood for Dust. Scoot McNairy e Kit Harington (Il trono di spade) sono vecchi amici diventati partner in crime nel nuovo trailer di Blood for Dust. Il thriller debutta in sale selezionate e in digitale il 19 aprile 2024. Anche Josh Lucas, Ethan Suplee e Stephen Dorff recitano nel film in uscita, diretto da Rod Blackhurst. Nel trailer, McNairy interpreta Gus, un venditore ambulante in gravi difficoltà finanziarie. Disperato, si rivolge all'amico di vecchia data Ricky (Harington, con i suoi caratteristici baffi), un trafficante di armi e droghe illegali. Gus scopre ...
