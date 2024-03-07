Baldur’s Gate 3 | hotfix 21 disponibile | ma non su Xbox Series X|S

Baldur's Gate 3 let Karlach's actor subvert the 'disappointing' RPG romance tropes found in Mass Effect and Dragon's Age: Samantha Béart expertly plays the role of Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3, and she's won the hearts of players worldwide since the huge RPG launched last year. Many players love Karlach for many reasons, ...gamesradar

Persona 3 Reload is getting the DLC it needs, but not the one it deserves: Ever since Persona 3 Reload hit store shelves, the hints that it would get The Answer—the epilogue Atlus bolted onto original Persona 3's 2007 re-release—have been, well, too direct to call "hints".pcgamer

If you’ve finished Baldur’s Gate 3, this new RPG is what you need: If you've completed Baldur's Gate 3 for the dozenth time and are looking for something new, this turn-based Steam RPG is just what you need.pcgamesn