Baldur’s Gate 3 | hotfix 21 disponibile | ma non su Xbox Series X|S

Baldur’s Gate 3, hotfix 21 disponibile, ma non su Xbox Series X|S (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) L’hotfix 21 per Baldur’s Gate 3 è stato rilasciato da Larian Studios. La nuova patch è disponibile per le versioni PlayStation, PC e Mac del videogioco. Le modifiche e i miglioramenti apportati da questo aggiornamento sono molti. Le note di rilascio, riprese anche da Comic Book, parlano di interventi su diversi aspetti di Baldur’s Gate 3. Tra le correzioni degne di nota, segnaliamo la risoluzione di fenomeni di crash legati a diverse occasioni che si presentano nel videogioco, la sistemazione di bug come quelli legati all’oro a disposizione del party in fase di commercio, la correzione di un errore legato al tasto sinistro del mouse per i giocatori PC e l’impossibilità di eseguire un salvataggio durante i titoli di coda per evitare problemi. Al momento l’hotfix 21 per ...
