Amazon Sustainability Accelerator, al via l’edizione 2024 (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024)Amazon Sustainabilty Accelerator ha aperto le candidature per la terza edizione, invitando le principali start-up italiane ed europee a partecipare. Questo programma mira a sostenere le startup che si concentrano su quattro categorie chiave: prodotti di consumo, economia circolare, approvvigionamento energetico negli edifici e imballaggi.
Come funziona l’AmazonSustainabilityAccelerator
In collaborazione con EIT Climate-KIC, un’agenzia europea leader nell’innovazione climatica, e con i consulenti di strategia dell’innovazione di Founders Intelligence, parte di Accenture, l’Acceleratore offre un’opportunità senza precedenti per le startup sostenibili. Quest’anno, l’Acceleratore si amplia per includere anche start-up attive nel settore climate-tech, riflettendo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su fmag
Altre Notizie
