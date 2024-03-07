Al Riyadh vs Al-Hilal – probabili formazioni

Al Riyadh vs Al-Hilal – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Due squadre con ambizioni contrastanti nella Saudi Pro League si affronteranno questa settimana quando l’Al Riyadh affronterà l’Al-Hilal allo Stadio Principe Faisal bin Fahd venerdì 8 marzo pomeriggio. I padroni di casa sono attualmente al 14° posto in classifica, mentre gli ospiti sono stati incredibili in questa stagione e sono attualmente in testa, con nove punti di vantaggio sugli avversari più vicini. Il calcio di inizio di Al Riyadh vs Al-Hilal è previsto alle 15 Anteprima della partita Al Riyadh vs Al-Hilal a che punto sono le due squadre Al Riyadh Dopo aver guadagnato la promozione nella massima serie la scorsa stagione, la sopravvivenza sarebbe stata probabilmente l’obiettivo principale dell’Al Riyadh all’inizio di questa ...
