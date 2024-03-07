AEW | Revolution fa registrare importanti numeri soprattutto grazie a Sting

AEW Revolution

AEW: Revolution fa registrare importanti numeri soprattutto grazie a Sting (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Revolution è passato agli archivi e ha segnato “l’ultimo ballo” di Sting. “The Icon” ha concluso la sua carriera leggendaria da imbattuto in AEW e uscendo di scena da campione di coppia in carica, seppur il diretto interessato fosse stato più propenso a “concedere” la vittoria agli Young Bucks. Il ppv ha fatto registrare ottimi numeri e proprio Sting ha dato un contributo fondamentale. Merchandise di Sting a ruba Secondo quanto evidenziato da Dave Meltzer durante Wrestling Observer Radio, Revolution ha fatto registrare importanti numeri, grazie soprattutto a Sting e al suo match di ritiro. I primi dati, non definitivi, parlano di un +21% di acquisti ppv ...
