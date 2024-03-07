AEW | Kazuchika Okada is All Elite… In tutti i sensi Omega licenziato dai Bucks | dentro il giapponese

Stella giapponese debutta questa notte a Dynamite e lascia i fan AEW scioccati
Kazuchika Okada, rinomato lottatore e asso della NJPW, diventerà un free agent nel 2024. L’annuncio ha scatenato un’ondata di speculazioni su quale sarà il ... (aewuniverse)
Young Bucks Post 'Finger-Pointing' Picture With Kazuchika Okada, Call Him AEW's Biggest Signing: The Young Bucks then took to Twitter/X to hype up Okada's arrival. They called him the biggest signing in AEW history. In the post, they shared a picture of themselves shaking hands with Okada and ...fightful
WWE fans furious as elite wrestling icon signs with rival company: Of course, WWE is still in a fantastic spot, with plenty of young stars proving the future is bright alongside main event talent like Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch ...metro.co.uk
BREAKING: Colossal NJPW Star Appears on AEW Dynamite, Officially All Elite: AEW held its major AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. While Sting's retirement match took center stage, and rightfully so, there was a ...si