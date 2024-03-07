AEW | Kazuchika Okada is All Elite… In tutti i sensi Omega licenziato dai Bucks | dentro il giapponese

AEW: Kazuchika Okada is All Elite… In tutti i sensi. Omega licenziato dai Bucks, dentro il giapponese (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Archiviato il PPV Revolution che ha raggiunto grandi numeri e sancito il ritiro di Sting, la AEW si preepara a nuove sfidee e nuovi arrivi. La novità della serata di Dynamite non è stato solo il rebranding con nuovo stage e logo, ma anche un importante e atteso arrivo, quello di Kazuchika Okada. Un quasi debutto quello del giapponese visto che già aveva calcato i ring AEW, ma da stanotte lo farà con un contratto esclusivo con la compagnia dopo che il suo accordo con la NJPW è scaduto. Decisioni importanti Questa notte gli Young Bucks sono saliti sul ring per degli importanti annunci. Una piccola riflessione su Revolution, accusando Sting di aver imbrogliato con amici e figli, ma allo stesso tempo i fratelli Jackson fieramente hanno detto di aver costretto loro al ritiro The Icon. Fallito un primo assalto ai ...
