AEW: Bryan Danielson vs Will Ospreay, non dovremmo aspettare molto per il Dream Match
Prima di ritirarsi dal ruolo di wrestler a tempo pieno, Bryan Danielson sta disputando parecchi dream match avviandosi verso una spettacolare chiusura ... (zonawrestling)
Durante l’ultimo episodio di AEW Collision trasmesso questa notte su TNT Drama e Triller TV, è stato confermato che Eddie Kingston affronterà Bryan ... (zonawrestling)
Nell’ultima puntata di AEW Collision, trasmessa su TNT Drama e Triller TV, è stato annunciato l’ingresso nel roster attivo di Bryan Keith. “The ... (zonawrestling)
AEW: Confronto “magico” tra Danielson e Ospreay a Dynamite: Il lottatore britannico è approdato stabilmente alla corte di Tony Khan poco tempo fa, riuscendo ad ottenere la sesta vittoria di fila questa notte a Dynamite. La vittima designata è per la seconda vo ...zonawrestling
Bryan Danielson Challenges Will Ospreay After 3/6 AEW Dynamite Showdown: The stage is set for an exhilarating encounter in All Elite Wrestling as two wrestling maestros are poised for a face-off. Will Ospreay, who made his name in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, finalized his ...msn
Bryan Danielson ends AEW Dynamite with a huge cliffhanger: Bryan Danielson came out right before the cameras went off-air during this week's episode of Dynamite, as he has seemingly expressed his interest in one of the promotion's newest arrivals. This would ...msn