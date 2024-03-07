AEW | Bryan Danielson vs Will Ospreay | non dovremmo aspettare molto per il Dream Match

AEW: Bryan Danielson vs Will Ospreay, non dovremmo aspettare molto per il Dream Match (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Dynamite ci ha offerto una puntata spettacolare, fra grandi debutti come quello di Kazuchika Okada a suo modo sorprendente essendosi schierato con gli Young Bucks e Match bellissimi come quello fra Will Ospreay e Kyle Fletcher, un’altra “sfida in famiglia” vinta dall’ Aerial Assassin grazie alla sua fidatissima Hidden Blade. Ma è alla fine del Match che è successo l’incredibile. L’attesa non sarà lunghissima Infatti a fronteggiare Will è arrivato Bryan Danielson in un face to face che ha fatto letteralmente impazzire i fan che ora non vedono l’ora di vedere questo epico scontro fra due dei migliori al mondo nella disciplina. Ma ora la domanda che tutti si fanno è, quanto dovremmo aspettare per vederlo? La risposta ...
