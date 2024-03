“A Delicate Revolution” | debutto artistico per Antonio Cortesi

Picture of the month March 2024: A Delicate and translucent shawl is draped around her shoulders ... and her country, which was facing Revolution, in 1789. Whilst she’d seen success in the court of Marie-Antoinette, this was not the ...nationalgallery.uk

Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence for Ocean Conservation: AI not only enhances human understanding of ocean dynamics but also provides tangible solutions for preserving the Delicate balance of marine life ... in ocean acidification since the industrial ...pakistantoday.pk

“The Best Dessert I’ve Ever Had”: Matkim Is Leading Sydney’s Korean Omakase Revolution: Snag one of eight seats and settle in for an 18-course meal that culminates in a butterscotch ice-cream that one diner called “the best dessert I’ve ever had”.broadsheet.au