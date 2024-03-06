Young Sheldon | CBS conferma che lo spin-off su Georgie & Mandy sarà realizzato

Young Sheldon, CBS conferma che lo spin-off su Georgie & Mandy sarà realizzato (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) La fine di Young Sheldon non sarà anche la fine di questo universo narrativo che proseguirà con una serie sequel Young Sheldon si concluderà con la sua settima stagione, ma l'universo narrativo di The Big Bang Theory proseguirà ancora con la conferma che la CBS ha dato ufficialmente il via libera al nuovo spin-off incentrato su Georgie &; Mandy. La nuova serie sarà incentrata esclusivamente sui personaggi di Georgie e Mandy che hanno fatto il loro debutto proprio in Young Sheldon, con Montana Jordan ed Emily Osment che riprenderanno i loro ruoli. Georgie è il fratello maggiore di Sheldon e ...
Young Sheldon’ universe expands with new sequel series: CBS has officially given the green light to a sequel series for the popular sitcom Young Sheldon. This new show will follow the adventures of Sheldon's older brother, Georgie , and his wife, Mandy ...thenews.pk

The Big Bang Theory, annunciata una nuova serie: sarà spin-off di Young Sheldon: Si espande ulteriormente il franchise di The Big Bang Theory e dopo il primo spin-off ecco arrivare il terzo progetto.serial.everyeye

