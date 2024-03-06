Young Sheldon, CBS conferma che lo spin-off su Georgie & Mandy sarà realizzato
La serie spin-off di Big Bang Theory ha chiuso i battenti dopo sette anni di produzione. La storia della giovinezza di Sheldon Cooper ha permesse di ... (movieplayer)
Il produttore esecutivo di Young Sheldon Steve Holland ha confermato quello che i fan si aspettavano: nella stagione finale ci sarà una morte importante, ma ... (comingsoon)
Mentre Young Sheldon si avvia verso la conclusione, con la settima e ultima stagione, un altro spin-off di The Big Bang Theory si appresta a prendere vita. ... (optimagazine)
Altre Notizie
‘Young Sheldon’ universe expands with new sequel series: CBS has officially given the green light to a sequel series for the popular sitcom Young Sheldon. This new show will follow the adventures of Sheldon's older brother, Georgie , and his wife, Mandy ...thenews.pk
The Big Bang Theory, annunciata una nuova serie: sarà spin-off di Young Sheldon: Si espande ulteriormente il franchise di The Big Bang Theory e dopo il primo spin-off ecco arrivare il terzo progetto.serial.everyeye
Riel CC calls for establishment of public tree fund: Another motion that passed also called on the city to establish a public tree fund, which would be contributed to when properties within the city are developed. In February 2023, an appeal committee ...winnipegfreepress