YouHodler Accelerates Web3 Fintech Evolution with Upcoming Universal Money Addresses (UMA) Integration in Partnership with Lightspark (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Enabling Fast, Secure Online Payment Access for Users Across Europe and Globally GENEVA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/
YouHodler, a Swiss-based Web3 Fintech platform, today announced an exciting Partnership with Lightspark to incorporate the cutting-edge Universal Money Addresses (UMA) technology into its suite of Web3 finance solutions for consumers and enterprises. This landmark Integration, officially unveiled today at the 2024 Web3 Banking Symposium, will streamline near-instant online payments to and from the YouHodler platform. YouHodler is a key European financial institution to adopt UMA. UMA represents a significant leap ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
YouHodler, a Swiss-based Web3 Fintech platform, today announced an exciting Partnership with Lightspark to incorporate the cutting-edge Universal Money Addresses (UMA) technology into its suite of Web3 finance solutions for consumers and enterprises. This landmark Integration, officially unveiled today at the 2024 Web3 Banking Symposium, will streamline near-instant online payments to and from the YouHodler platform. YouHodler is a key European financial institution to adopt UMA. UMA represents a significant leap ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
YouHodler Accelerates Web3 Fintech Evolution with Upcoming Universal Money Addresses (UMA) Integration in Partnership with Lightspark: YouHodler, a Swiss-based Web3 fintech platform, today announced an exciting partnership with Lightspark to incorporate the cutting-edge Universal Money Addresses (UMA) technology into its suite of ...adnkronos
Video di Tendenza
Video YouHodler AcceleratesVideo YouHodler Accelerates