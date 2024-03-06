WWE | Vince McMahon etichettato come un sociopatico sadico da un ex wrestler

WWE: Vince McMahon etichettato come un sociopatico sadico da un ex wrestler (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Il 25 gennaio, un’ex dipendente della WWE di nome Janel Grant ha avviato una causa contro la federazione, John Laurinaitis e Vince McMahon. L’azione legale sostiene il coinvolgimento di quest’ultimo in aggressioni sessuali, abusi emotivi e traffico di persone, citando gli incontri avvenuti tra il marzo 2019 e quello 2022. Vince ha negato con veemenza le accuse e ha promesso di combatterle, ma la sua reputazione è stata chiaramente danneggiata. Nel corso dell’UnSkripted podcast, all’ex star della WWE Mario Mancini è stato chiesto se fosse sorpreso dalle illazioni rivolte all’ex Chairman. Le sue parole “Le accuse non mi hanno minimamente sorpreso, per niente. È un sociopatico sadico, lo è sempre stato. Il fatto è che lui è ‘il pifferaio magico’. Vince aveva grandi idee e ...
