WWE: Shawn Spears piega un wrestler… di quarta generazione! Ridge Holland da di matto ma… (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Shawn Spears ha fatto il suo “nuovo” debutto a NXT Roadblock, puntata speciale dello show giallonero ieri notte, contro un lottatore di quarta generazione. Nonostante l’ex Tye Dillinger abbia vinto agevolmente contro un certo Uriah Connors, bisogna per forza soffermarsi su quest’ultimo. Recentemente assunto dalla WWE, dopo il debutto nei live event dello scorso mese, Connors è in realtà un figlio d’arte. Ma anche nipote… In realtà si tratta di Brogan Finlay, il nome vi suggerisce qualcosa? Uriah Connors è in realtà Brogan Finaly, figlio del producer WWE ed ex wrestler Fit Finlay, nonché nipote di Dave Finlay Sr. Un debutto quindi assolutamente da sottolineare, nonostante Spears abbia avuto la meglio del giovanissimo lottatore in pochi istanti, prima di subire un’incursione decisamente poco ...
    Shawn Spears è tornato in WWE sotto la bandiera di NXT. L’ex star della AEW è tornato rivelandosi come l’autore delle criptiche vignette apparse nelle ... (zonawrestling)

    Stanotte si è rivelato colui il quale si nascondeva dietro la storia dei “tre volti” di NXT, ossia Shawn Spears. L’atleta è già noto al pubblico della ... (zonawrestling)

    Come già riportato sul nostro sito, Shawn Spears ha fatto il suo ritorno in WWE sponda NXT e subito dopo è stato intercettato nel backstage, luogo in ... (zonawrestling)

