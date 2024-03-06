WWE | Oba Femi protagonista settimana prossima | in palio il North American Title ma non solo…

WWE: Oba Femi protagonista settimana prossima, in palio il North American Title ma non solo… (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Ufficiale la prossima difesa titolata di Oba Femi durante il prossimo episodio di NXT: il North American Championship sarà in palio contro Brooks Jensen, in uno dei tre match confermati per lo show. Dopo la rissa di ieri notte, infatti, Shawn Spears se la vedrà con Ridge Holland, mentre Gigi Dolin sarà protagonista di un incontro con Arianna Grace che, se vincerà, mostrerà all’ex Toxic Attraction la “propria bellezza interiore”, come promesso nel backstage ieri notte alla presenza della GM di NXT, Ava. NXT (12 aprile 2024): NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Brooks Jensen Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
