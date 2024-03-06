WWE | Il Don vola a Stand & Deliver Per Carmelo Hayes doppia beffa | è tornato l’incubo Trick Williams

WWE: Il Don vola a Stand & Deliver. Per Carmelo Hayes doppia beffa, è tornato l’incubo Trick Williams (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Questa notte NXT è andato in onda con una puntata speciale, denominata Roadblock, una puntata che ha segnato un solco importante sulla strada che porta a Stand &; Deliver e il weekend di WrestleMania. Il main event di stanotte è stato infatti il match tra Carmelo Hayes e Tony D’Angelo con in palio un posto da #1 contender per il titolo di NXT detenuto da Ilja Dragunov. Melo non ride più Hayes si è presentato con la sua security personale, mentre Tony D’Angelo si è “limitato” ad una nuova theme song per questo importante appuntamento. Match abbastanza equilibrato tra i due, con la security che è anche intervenuta per attutire un volo fuori dal ring di Melo. Il punto di svolta c’è stato nel momento migliore di Hayes, che era pronto dal paletto per la sua ...
