WWE: Ava Raine durissimo contro Roxanne Perez dopo l’attacco a Lyra Valkyria
John Cena ha ufficialmente aperto un profilo su OnlyFans. No, non avete battuto la testa e non siete in un altro universo, tranquilli. Il 16 volte ... (zonawrestling)
Sorpresa a NXT ieri notte. Karl Anderson e Luke Gallows sono apparsi durante l’ultima puntata dello show giallonero, interrompendo le celebrazioni della ... (zonawrestling)
Lo scorso weekend, ad NXT: Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes ha gettato la maschera dopo mesi di finte incomprensioni con Trick Williams, dopo mesi in cui ha ... (zonawrestling)
