WWE | Ava Raine durissimo contro Roxanne Perez dopo l’attacco a Lyra Valkyria

WWE Ava

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Ava Raine durissimo contro Roxanne Perez dopo l’attacco a Lyra Valkyria (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Una nuova Roxanne Perez, una Roxanne diversa da quella che abbiamo imparato a conoscere, questa rincorsa alla cintura l’ha veramente cambiata e ora sta mostrando un lato molto più cattivo di lei. Ava non ci sta Un turn heel lento ma funzionale che ha trovato la sua massima espressione nell’ultima puntata di NXT con The Prodigy che ha brutalmente attaccato Lyra, costringendola addirittura ad uscire dall’arena in barella. Azione che non è piaciuta in alcun modo alla GM dello show Ava Raine che sui social ha voluto esprimere il suo disappunto in maniera netta e chiara senza troppi giri di parole. try this sh*t on another show but certainly not on mine … A V A (@avawwe ) March 6, 2024
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

WWE: Ava Raine durissimo contro Roxanne Perez dopo l’attacco a Lyra Valkyria

  • WWE Ava

    John Cena ha ufficialmente aperto un profilo su OnlyFans. No, non avete battuto la testa e non siete in un altro universo, tranquilli. Il 16 volte ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Ava

    Sorpresa a NXT ieri notte. Karl Anderson e Luke Gallows sono apparsi durante l’ultima puntata dello show giallonero, interrompendo le celebrazioni della ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Ava

    Lo scorso weekend, ad NXT: Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes ha gettato la maschera dopo mesi di finte incomprensioni con Trick Williams, dopo mesi in cui ha ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

Creatures Of Ava Lets You Save The World With Animals And Music: Creatures Of Ava puts players in the role of Vic, a young adventurer who has partnered with a researcher named Tabitha to investigate the "Withering"--a plague that's infecting the world. Animals ...gamespot

Shawn Michaels considers banning WWE Superstar from WrestleMania weekend for shocking behavior on recent show: WWE and NXT are both undergoing significant changes and storyline developments as WrestleMania approaches. NXT, under the guidance of Shawn Michaels, has been no exception to this trend. The recent ...msn

All WWE 2K24 MyRISE unlockables: 18 MyFACTION cards unlock via MyRISE in WWE 2K24, which we have detailed below and split into sections for the Undisputed and Unleashed stories. You can also unlock other packs for customization, ...dotesports

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE Ava
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.