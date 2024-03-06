WWE | Ava Raine durissima contro Roxanne Perez dopo l’attacco a Lyra Valkyria

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Una nuova, unadiversa da quella che abbiamo imparato a conoscere, questa rincorsa alla cintura l’ha veramente cambiata e ora sta mostrando un lato molto più cattivo di lei. Ava non ci sta Un turn heel lento ma funzionale che ha trovato la sua massima espressione nell’ultima puntata di NXT con The Prodigy che ha brutalmente attaccato, costringendola addirittura ad uscire dall’arena in barella. Azione che non è piaciuta in alcun modo alla GM dello show Avache sui social ha voluto esprimere il suo disappunto in maniera netta e chiara senza troppi giri di parole. try this sh*t on another show but certainly not on mine … A V A (@avawwe ) March 6, 2024

