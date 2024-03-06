Venom 3 | Norman Reedus nel cast nel ruolo di Zia May? L' errore di Google fa impazzire i fan

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Dopo cheha mostrato per sbagliocome parte deldi3 in unimprobabile, i fan si chiedono se l'attore di The Walking Dead sarà protagonista del film. Recentemente un esilarantediha fatto credere ai fan cheavrebbe fatto parte deldi3.era infatti stato schedato come appartenente aldi3 e per di più nell'improbabiledella zia di Spider Man,Parker (interpretata nel MCU da Marisa Tomei). Lo screenshot (che potete vedere sotto) è presto andato virale prima cherimuovesse ...

Is Norman Reedus Aunt May In Venom 3 A Wild Marvel Casting Report, Explained: How did "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus end up on the supposed "Venom 3" cast list as Aunt May There's a simple explanation behind this odd rumor.msn

Venom 3: Is Norman Reedus Starring Which Character Could He Play: After Google showed Norman Reedus as part of the “Venom 3” cast, fans are wondering if “The Walking Dead” actor is starring in the movie. They are also wondering which character he could play. Here is ...yahoo

Norman Reedus sarà zia May in Venom 3 Il cast di Google spiazza i fan!: Google sembrerebbe aver provveduto al casting di zia May per Venom 3, ma la soluzione del motore di ricerca è alquanto inaspettata!cinema.everyeye