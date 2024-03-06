Venom 3: Norman Reedus nel cast nel ruolo di Zia May? L'errore di Google fa impazzire i fan (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Dopo che Google ha mostrato per sbaglio NormanReedus come parte del cast di Venom 3 in un ruolo improbabile, i fan si chiedono se l'attore di The Walking Dead sarà protagonista del film. Recentemente un esilarante errore di Google ha fatto credere ai fan che NormanReedus avrebbe fatto parte del cast di Venom 3. Reedus era infatti stato schedato come appartenente al cast di Venom 3 e per di più nell'improbabile ruolo della zia di Spider Man, May Parker (interpretata nel MCU da Marisa Tomei). Lo screenshot (che potete vedere sotto) è presto andato virale prima che Google rimuovesse ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
