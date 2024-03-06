The Outlast Trials è ora disponibile su console e PC

The Outlast Trials è ora disponibile su console e PC (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) The Outlast Trials è ora disponibile per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS e PC. Dopo circa un anno in accesso anticipato su Steam, il videogioco è finalmente a disposizione di tutti nella sua forma completa. Il rilascio della versione 1.0, di cui parla anche Gaming Bolt, porta alcune novità in termini tecnici e di contenuti. Troviamo infatto nuove sfide MK-Challenges nella Fabbrica di Giocattoli e diverse forme di progressione, tra cui Program X, Program Genesis e Program Ultra. Red Barrels ti invita a provare un terrore sconvolgente, questa volta con gli amici. Sia che affrontiate le prove da soli o in squadra, se sopravvivete abbastanza a lungo e completate la terapia, Murkoff vi lascerà volentieri andare… ma voi sarete gli stessi? The Outlast Trials ha anche un nuovo finale e ...
