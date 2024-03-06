The Outlast Trials è ora disponibile su console e PC

Rockets Outlast Spurs in NBA’s Budding Texas Rivalry: Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets put forth an electric performance against their budding Texas rivals, the San Antonio Spurs. Houston came away with a 114-101 win over San A ...givemesport

Suns Outlast Nuggets for Overtime Win: The Phoenix Suns improved to 36-26 on the year after a 117-107 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets, ending Denver's six-game winning streak. Without Devin Booker, the Suns were able to knock down ...msn

Oklahoma Sooners Outlast Cincinnati 74-71 in overtime, secure win No. 20: Tuesday night was a messy affair in the Lloyd Noble Center, but the Oklahoma Sooners came out on top when the dust cleared. After a rough start, they clawed their way to a hard-earned 20th win.sports.yahoo