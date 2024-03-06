The Idea of You | Anne Hathaway cotta del leader di una boy band nel trailer della nuova commedia romantica

The Idea of You: Anne Hathaway cotta del leader di una boy band nel trailer della nuova commedia romantica (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Prevista per maggio, la pellicola è l'adattamento dell'omonimo e acclamato romanzo di Robinne Lee Prime Video ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di The Idea of You, commedia romantica con protagonista Anne Hathaway tratta dall'omonimo romanzo di Robinne Lee uscito nel 2017. Cosa sarebbe un film romantico senza un tenero incontro? Il trailer mostra Sophie (Hathaway) che si imbatte in Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) nel backstage proprio mentre Hayes sta per salire sul palco del Coachella per esibirsi con la sua boy band, gli August Moon. Immediatamente colpito dal fascino e dalla bellezza della quarantenne divorziata, Hayes non perde tempo e le dedica una canzone dal palco principale del festival. Dopo essere tornata dal ...
The Idea of You: trailer del film con Anne Hathaway

    Il primo trailer di The Idea of You con Anne Hathaway e Nicholas Galitzine introduce una storia d'amore che cerca di liberarsi dai pregiudizi. (comingsoon)

