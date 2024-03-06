The Idea of You | Anne Hathaway cotta del leader di una boy band nel trailer della nuova commedia romantica

The Idea of You: trailer del film con Anne Hathaway
Il primo trailer di The Idea of You con Anne Hathaway e Nicholas Galitzine introduce una storia d'amore che cerca di liberarsi dai pregiudizi. (comingsoon)
Cinque giocatori di Serie A inseriti nella Top 11 della settimana in Champions League. Questa la formazione ideale: Yann Sommer (Inter) Wendell (Po... (calciomercato)
Nell’incerta Road To WrestleMania XL una certezza c’è: Cody Rhodes affronterà Roman Reigns per l’Undisputed WWE Title. Una decisione maturata nel corso ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
Gollish shares story to inspire inclusion: As we approach International Women’s Day, which in 2024 carries the campaign theme of 'Inspire Inclusion', I am reminded about how far we’ve come – yet how much work remains – when it comes to ...worldathletics
Peyton Manning 'angling to hire Bill Belichick to Omaha Productions... with the Idea of teaming the Super Bowl winner up with Nick Saban for a special 'Manningcast'' as the ...: As Marchand reports, 'If Manning were to sign Belichick, the Idea of teaming with ESPN to create a Belichick and Nick Saban 'Manningcast' is expected to be broached, according to officials briefed on ...dailymail.co.uk
Non-dom tax abolished in raid on rich: Jeremy Hunt to introduce ‘fairer system’ from April 2025 where new arrivals to UK pay same tax as British nationals after four years ...telegraph.co.uk