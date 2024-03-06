The EU is ready to close Russian pipelines but it remains dependent on Moscow' s LNG

The EU is ready to close Russian pipelines but it remains dependent on Moscow's LNG (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) The European Union is ready to definitively close the pipelines coming from Russia, although this does not mean a complete stop to Moscow's gas supplies, which will continue to arrive in liquefied form. "The EU has no interest in extending the transit agreement for Russian gas through Ukraine...
