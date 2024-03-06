“The Chosen” | Gesù tra gli africani | una serie inguardabile

The Chosen

“The Chosen”: Gesù tra gli africani, una serie inguardabile (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Bombardato di avvisi che la serie The Chosen sulla vita di Cristo e vista da duecento milioni di persone nel mondo sarebbe stata finalmente doppiata in italiano, mi sono messo di buzzo buono a guardare le prime due puntate. Diffidente, perché due cose mi avevano messo in sospetto. Una, il titolo: The Chosen, cioè il «Prescelto». Ora, che Gesù Cristo non fosse Dio ma un uomo «prescelto» e potenziato all’uopo lo diceva già l’eresia ariana nel IV secolo. Due, la faccia del protagonista. Non somiglia affatto al Nazareno, bensì al volto enfiato e deformato della Sindone. «Tu sei il più bello dei figli degli uomini», dice la Bibbia. Invece, il «prescelto» della serie filmica è proprio bruttino. Vabbè. Tuttavia, per il resto, i sospetti hanno fatto presto a diventare certezze. Fin dalla prima scritta sullo ...
