The Bad Guy | Prime Video annuncia la stagione due con Luigi Lo Cascio | Claudia Pandolfi e Stefano Accorsi

“The Bad Guy”, Stefano Accorsi nella seconda stagione
The Bad Guy è una serie italiana originale Prime Video che unisce il crime con la dark comedy e racconta l'incredibile storia di Nino Scotellaro, pubblico ... (today)
Nella notte tra il 10 e l’11 marzo (ore italiane) si terrà la cerimonia degli Oscar 2024, che non ha bisogno certamente di presentazioni, bensì di ... (zonawrestling)
La musica di Kevin Kiner, le anticipazioni, il finale e l'epica della saga: il regista e la sceneggiatrice raccontano in anteprima la terza stagione di Star ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Column: In 2024, it’s an election between authoritarianism and the uncommitted: Dante described the vestibule of hell as populated with those who couldn't choose a side in life. I call that election 2024.latimes
These Analysts Think Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DNA) Sales Are Under Threat: The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. , with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might lea ...finance.yahoo
Amazon Orders Season 2 of Italian Hit Series ‘The Bad Guy’: Just when The Bad Guy tried to get out, Amazon pulled him back in. Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday unveiled a second season order for the Italian crime series, starring Luigi Lo Cascio and Claudia ...yahoo