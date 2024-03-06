The Bad Guy | Prime Video annuncia la stagione due con Luigi Lo Cascio | Claudia Pandolfi e Stefano Accorsi

The Bad Guy: Prime Video annuncia la stagione due con Luigi Lo Cascio, Claudia Pandolfi e Stefano Accorsi (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Stefano Accorsi è la new entry nel cast di The Bad Guy 2, che vede il ritorno di Luigi Lo Cascio e Claudia Pandolfi nella serie Prime Video. Prime Video ha annunciato oggi il rinnovo per una seconda stagione della serie Original italiana The Bad Guy con Luigi Lo Cascio e Claudia Pandolfi. Nuovo arrivo nel cast, l'attore Stefano Accorsi, che compare nelle Prime foto dei nuovi episodi. Nel cast anche Selene Caramazza, Giulia Maenza e Antonio Catania. Le riprese della seconda stagione si sono svolte nel Lazio, in Emilia Romagna e in Sicilia. La prima ...
