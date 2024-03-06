TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES DELIVERS SOLID 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS

TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES DELIVERS SOLID 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) GROSS MARGIN EXPANDED TO 39.5%, FREE CASH FLOW INCREASED TO US$1.3 BILLION HONG KONG, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF) is pleased to announce the audited conSOLIDated RESULTS of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2023.  TTI delivered US$13.7 billion of sales in 2023, up 3.6% in reported growth and 3.9% in local currency. Both the MILWAUKEE and our Consumer group of businesses gained momentum in the second half of 2023. *For the year ended December 31, 2023 Gross margin improved 14 bps to 39.5% in 2023. This gross margin improvement ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Video di Tendenza

Video TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.