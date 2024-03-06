‘SUGA ? Agust D Tour D-Day The Movie’ nei cinema di tutto il mondo

‘SUGA Agust

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a funweek©

Fonte : funweek
‘SUGA ? Agust D Tour D-Day The Movie’ nei cinema di tutto il mondo (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Debutta in contemporanea nelle sale di tutto il mondo la versione cinematografica di SUGA?Agust D Tour D-DAY THE MOVIE, l’elettrizzante film-concerto di Agust D, noto anche come Suga, membro dei BTS. Lo spettacolo sarà proposto sul grande schermo con proiezioni esclusive: oltre ai formati cinematografici standard, gli ARMY potranno vedere SUGA?Agust D Tour D-DAY THE MOVIE sui più grandi schermi di tutto il mondo, anche in IMAX. I biglietti saranno in prevendita a partire da martedì 12 marzo (elenco sale su sugathemovie.com e nexodigital.it). Il gran finale del Tour mondiale, SUGA Agust D Tour D-DAY THE FINAL, ha segnato il culmine di 25 ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su funweek

SUGA¦Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE

  • SUGA Agust

    MILANO – Debutta in contemporanea nelle sale di tutto il mondo la versione cinematografica di “Suga ? Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ The Movie”, l’elettrizzante ... (webmagazine24)

  • SUGA Agust

    MILANO – Debutta in contemporanea nelle sale di tutto il mondo la versione cinematografica di “Suga ? Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ The Movie”, l’elettrizzante ... (lopinionista)

Altre Notizie

BTS’ SUGA 'excited' to announce new movie: See: BTS sensation SUGA is taking his concert SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL to the silver screen on April 10 via a movie.The lead rapper of the highly lauded South Korean boy ...thenews.pk

BTS member SUGA’s new concert film slated for theatrical release in April: Talent agency BigHit Music on Wednesday announced that the upcoming film “SUGA | Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ the Movie”, will hit South Korean cinema chain CGV theaters and various cinemas globally on April ...easternmirrornagaland

BTS’ SUGA to release Agust D TOUR D-DAY movie in IMAX worldwide in April 2024: SUGA of 21st-century icons BTS is set to premiere his first solo concert film SUGA¦Agust D TOUR D-DAY the MOVIE worldwide on April 10 and April 13. Announced by HYBE LABELS along with the release of ...bollywoodhungama

Video di Tendenza

Video ‘SUGA Agust
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.