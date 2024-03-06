Speed skating | i convocati dell’Italia per i Mondiali Sprint e Allround | Ghiotto e Lollobrigida le punte azzurre

Speed skating

Speed skating, i convocati dell’Italia per i Mondiali Sprint e Allround: Ghiotto e Lollobrigida le punte azzurre (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Da giovedì 7 a domenica 10 marzo si disputeranno sul ghiaccio della Max Aicher Arena di Inzell (in Germania) i Campionati Mondiali Sprint e Allround 2024 di Speed skating, ultimo appuntamento della stagione internazionale. Dopo una splendida edizione della rassegna iridata sulle singole distanze in quel di Calgary, l’Italia vuole chiudere l’inverno in bellezza andando a caccia di una difficile medaglia. Il direttore tecnico azzurro Claudio Marchetto, coadiuvato dall’allenatore Marco Anesi, ha convocato sette atleti per la manifestazione: Francesca Lollobrigida (Allround) e Serena Pergher (Sprint) al femminile; David Bosa, Alessio Trentini (Sprint), Daniele Di Stefano, Davide Ghiotto e Michele Malfatti ...
Speed skating, i convocati dell'Italia per i Mondiali Sprint e Allround: Ghiotto e Lollobrigida le punte azzurre

