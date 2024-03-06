Speed skating | i convocati dell’Italia per i Mondiali Sprint e Allround | Ghiotto e Lollobrigida le punte azzurre

Speed skating: Injured Shinhama to miss world championships: Japanese Speed skater Tatsuya Shinhama said Tuesday he will miss the upcoming world championships after being injured in a fall durin ...mainichi.jp

Rowan Davis Is the Master of skating Both Dirt and Rails: Rowan Davis really is a master skater, going full Speed into every trick he does with perfect style and execution. Don’t know what we mean Watch the clips below to find out for yourself! View this ...yahoo

The Roller skating Family Cruising Through MN’s Last Rinks: Suddenly, through the sea of awkward baby steps and cringeworthy wipeouts, Quint, Carol, and Caitlin Juvland come shredding through like the cast of Xanadu (or Roll Bounce for anyone born after 1990 ...racketmn