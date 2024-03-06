SODA Lauches SDV Kit: Vehicle Creation 2x Faster, 4x Less Cost (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Today, SODA launched SDV Kit, marking a major milestone for the automotive industry. This is the world's first ready-to-use kit for Software Defined Vehicle Creation. SODA SDV Kit addresses the automakers critical demand for Faster Vehicle software engineering amidst shrinking budgets and traditional outsourcing to over 150 suppliers. SDV Kit includes: SDV Kit empowers automotive innovators to develop Vehicle software 2x Faster, reducing the time-to-market for new Vehicle models with 4x Less Cost, with no compromise on quality, safety, and security. SDV Kit is made for: As the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) market is projected to reach a staggering ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Today, SODA launched SDV Kit, marking a major milestone for the automotive industry. This is the world's first ready-to-use kit for Software Defined Vehicle Creation. SODA SDV Kit addresses the automakers critical demand for Faster Vehicle software engineering amidst shrinking budgets and traditional outsourcing to over 150 suppliers. SDV Kit includes: SDV Kit empowers automotive innovators to develop Vehicle software 2x Faster, reducing the time-to-market for new Vehicle models with 4x Less Cost, with no compromise on quality, safety, and security. SDV Kit is made for: As the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) market is projected to reach a staggering ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
Video SODA LauchesVideo SODA Lauches