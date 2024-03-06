Skull and Bones | il prezzo del gioco riceve il primo taglio in meno di un mese

Skull and Bones (Xbox Series X | S) - Recensione su MondoXbox
In questa Recensione vi parleremo nel dettaglio di Skull and Bones, il nuovo MMO piratesco sviluppato da Ubisoft Singapore Skull and Bones venne annunciato ... (tuttotek)
Dopo anni di sviluppo travagliato finalmente Skull and Bones è arrivato, pronto a catapultarci nelle tumultuose acque dell’Oceano Indiano, dove cercheremo di ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Il lancio di Skull and Bones ha fatto aumentare esponenzialmente le vendite di Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag su Steam, con il vecchio gioco della serie con ... (game-experience)
Phil Spencer avrebbe mollato il «Quadrupla-A» di Ubisoft... dopo soli 2 minuti: Skull and Bones non avrebbe convinto nemmeno Phil Spencer: stando alle statistiche del suo profilo, il capo di Xbox l'avrebbe mollato dopo appena 2 minuti.spaziogames
