Skull and Bones | il prezzo del gioco riceve il primo taglio in meno di un mese

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Dall’epopea della “quadrupla A” alla Crociata degli Straccioni: ildiandcrolla indi tre settimane dal lancio Poco prima che andassimo in stampa “l’allarme” parrebbe essere rientrato, ma il mercato fisico ha temporaneamente bastonatoandcon un poco cerimoniosodi. In seguito ad uno sviluppo travagliato, il secondo titolo di Ubisoft a puntare verso la… piratesca soglia richiesta in cassa si è ritrovato a dover domandare 25 dollari inpresso i Best Buy statunitensi. Il publisher transalpino ha dovuto rispondere a più riprese in merito alla discrepanza tra il prezzario maggiorato dele gli elementi da live service inseriti. In una dichiarazione alla stampa ...

