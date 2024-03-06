Skull and Bones | il prezzo del gioco riceve il primo taglio in meno di un mese

Skull and

Skull and Bones: il prezzo del gioco riceve il primo taglio in meno di un mese (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Dall’epopea della “quadrupla A” alla Crociata degli Straccioni: il prezzo di Skull and Bones crolla in meno di tre settimane dal lancio Poco prima che andassimo in stampa “l’allarme” parrebbe essere rientrato, ma il mercato fisico ha temporaneamente bastonato Skull and Bones con un poco cerimonioso taglio di prezzo. In seguito ad uno sviluppo travagliato, il secondo titolo di Ubisoft a puntare verso la… piratesca soglia richiesta in cassa si è ritrovato a dover domandare 25 dollari in meno presso i Best Buy statunitensi. Il publisher transalpino ha dovuto rispondere a più riprese in merito alla discrepanza tra il prezzario maggiorato del gioco e gli elementi da live service inseriti. In una dichiarazione alla stampa ...
