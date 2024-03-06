Skin care | le tendenze del 2024

Skincare routine, le ultime tendenze virali su TikTok
Scoprono cosmetici e prodotti di bellezza su TikTok, seguono i consigli delle influencer e poi corrono in profumeria per comprare creme, sieri e maschere ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Come sappiamo, nell’UE le microplastiche e i glitter sono stati messi al bando. Ma adesso ci potrebbero essere bad news anche sul retinolo, uno degli ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Rose-Marie Swift, makeup artist e fondatrice di RMS Beauty, ha deciso di espandere la sua linea proseguendo verso il mondo della skincare, con il lancio di ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Cat Deeley’s Beauty Routine, From Her Favourite Tweakments To The High Street Mascara She Loves: Cat Deeley tells us her favourite beauty products and wellness habits that keep her Skin looking and feeling amazing. Read more on Grazia.graziadaily.co.uk
Elizabeth Banks Says This Multi-TaSking Moisturizer Helps Soothe Her Acne-Prone Skin: What I Put on My Face All Skin is good Skin, which is why good Skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our Skin evolves ...msn
Gym acne is real. How you can avoid them: Wrong choice of gym clothing, not maintaining post-workout hygiene, your habit of touching the face, and several other factors can cause gym acne. Stronger bones, better stamina, a happier mood, ...indiatoday.in