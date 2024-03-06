Shadow of the Erdtree | riferimenti in Elden Ring forse trovati dai giocatori

Shadow the

Shadow of the Erdtree, riferimenti in Elden Ring forse trovati dai giocatori (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Shadow of the Erdtree in Elden Ring potrebbe essere stato anticipato sin dal lancio. È quanto credono alcuni fan dopo aver scoperto un possibile riferimento al DLC nel gioco base. Come leggiamo su Reddit, a catturare l’attenzione dei fan è stato un particolare scudo di legno con raffigurato un candelabro. Lo stesso simbolo compare anche nel trailer del DLC, come simbolo della fazione di Messmer, l’uomo dai capelli rossi reso noto dal video. I riferimenti a un candelabro, nel trailer di Shadow of the Erdtree, sono molti. Lo stesso Messmer è circondato da candele e diversi nemici combattono con candelabri o con armi che riproducono candelabri. I dettagli verranno svelati nel DLC, ma a quanto pare potremmo essere di fronte al segreto che restava da scoprire in ...
