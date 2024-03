Russia | Yulia Navalnaya | Boicottate le elezioni | il 17 marzo alle 12 tutti alle urne contro Putin - VIDEO

Alexei Navalny: Widow urges Russians to protest against Putin on election day: The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has called for an election day protest against President Vladimir Putin. In a video on YouTube, she said people should form long ...bbc

Navalny's widow takes up his call for big Russian election day protest: The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday the scale of public support for him since his death was proof that his cause lived on, and called for a massive election day ...aol

Russia says number of diplomats expelled from NATO countries surpasses 1,000: Russian diplomats for West like 'red rag' to bull, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova tells Anadolu - Anadolu Ajansi ...aa.tr