Pixel 7 e 7 Pro come risolvere i problemi di connessione

Google and Samsung are holding my favorite new feature hostage: After the Samsung launch event, we quickly learned that Circle to Search was also coming to the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but that was about it in the beginning. Circle to Search remained exclusive to ...msn

Google Pixel Watch 1 receives next gen Pixel Watch features: Google is bringing some next gen features to its first ever smartwatch model. The company unveiled the Pixel Watch 2 back in October 2023, and now, it is adding the new features of this model to the ...gizmochina

L’Apple Vision Pro non si ferma più: arrivano anche i primi contenuti IMAX in 3D: La libreria di film e documentari disponibili per il visore Vision Pro di Apple continua a crescere e, da alcuni giorni, sono disponibili anche i primi contenuti in IMAX 3D.afdigitale