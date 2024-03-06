Paris Fashion Week | sulla passerella di Marine Serre non c’era Kate Moss ma una sua sosia

Paris Fashion

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quotidiano©

Fonte : quotidiano
Paris Fashion Week, sulla passerella di Marine Serre non c’era Kate Moss ma una sua sosia (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Roma, 6 marzo 2024 – Non era Kate Moss sulla passerella di Marine Serre alla Paris Fashion Week ma una sua sosia e la top model non avrebbe affatto gradito lo ‘scherzo’. La rivelazione arriva dal Dailymail, che racconta come Denise Ohnona, 43 anni, ha calcato la passerella della sfilata della stilista 33enne fingendo di essere la leggendaria top model e scatenando la confusione di massa nel mondo della moda.  Stando a quanto rivelato dal Mailonline, però, la supertop ora 50enne, non avrebbe visto il lato divertente della cosa e sarebbe rimasta invece particolarmente irritata dall’interpretazione della sua sosia.  “Ho voluto un casting di persone normali in un posto normale”, aveva ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

Paris Fashion Week, sfila Kate Moss… ma non è lei

  • Paris Fashion

    La sfilata di Chanel alla Paris Fashion Week possiamo definirla un vero e proprio blockbuster. Brad Pitt e Penélope Cruz hanno aperto la sfilata recitando ... (metropolitanmagazine)

  • Paris Fashion

    Tra tendenze portabili e tocchi più eccentrici, ecco tutta la magia che dai backstage alle passerelle va in scena nella Ville Lumière dal 26 febbraio al 5 ... (vanityfair)

  • Paris Fashion

    Si è conclusa la parata di star nella capitale della moda francese: dalle sfilate Autunno-Inverno 2024/2025, ecco il ricco parterre di celebrità internazionali ... (vanityfair)

Altre Notizie

Maison Valentino goes ‘Noir Valentino’ for FW24: For Valentino Le Noir, black, and all its shades, have been largely expanded in a display of shapes, shades, and textures.lifestyleasia

Sydney Sweeney said no more long hair for me, thanks: Sweeney's new lob just barely skims her shoulders. It's been styled much less smooth and much more piece-y than her usual blowouts, with a hint of waviness and lots of texture. Subtly layered, its ...glamourmagazine.co.uk

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Burke Adds a Wingman at LVMH Fashion Group: Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou becomes managing director of LVMH Fashion Group and will oversee Fendi, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Pucci, Stella McCartney, Patou and Off-White.ca.news.yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video Paris Fashion
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.