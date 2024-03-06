Paris Fashion Week | Nicolas Ghesquière celebra i primi 10 anni da Louis Vuitton

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) In un periodo dove le grandi Maison non riescono a trattenere un Direttore Creativo per più di un anno o due,è qui per dimostrarci che esistono le eccezioni festeggiando i suoi 10a capo della direzione creativa di. Per questo importante traguardointraprende in viaggio introspettivo - presentato nella Cour Carrée del Louvre - riportando in passerella i capi e le silhouette che nel corso di questi 10hanno segnato il suo percorso. Ritornano infatti i dettagli tech - pensiero a cui si era ispirato già nel 2018/19 - che raccontano di un futuro fantascientifico tra total look bianchi, sporcati solo da alcuni dettagli color cammello, e abiti pastello dai mille specchietti riflettenti. È tornata anche l’ispirazione ...

