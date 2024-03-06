Paris Fashion Week | Nicolas Ghesquière celebra i primi 10 anni da Louis Vuitton

Paris Fashion Week, sfila Kate Moss… ma non è lei
Con la sua Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada riscopre il fascino della petite bourgeoisie francese tra cappotti di maglia abbelliti da spille bijoux che luccicano anche ... (panorama)
Roma, 6 marzo 2024 – Non era Kate Moss sulla passerella di Marine Serre alla Paris Fashion Week ma una sua sosia e la top model non avrebbe affatto gradito lo ... (quotidiano)
La sfilata di Chanel alla Paris Fashion Week possiamo definirla un vero e proprio blockbuster. Brad Pitt e Penélope Cruz hanno aperto la sfilata recitando ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Altre Notizie
The 64 Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week: We're still dreaming about all of the show-stopping beauty looks that Paris Fashion Week 's Fall 2024 runways. From Valentino 's slicked-back wavy side bangs and bewitching black lips to Germanier 's ...uk.style.yahoo
Lindsay Lohan's Glamorous Date-Night Look Includes a Ruched Silver Slipdress: Lindsay Lohan continued her press run style streak last night for a special screening of her new film Irish Wish. The actor made an entrance at the Paris Theater in New York City in a glamorous ...msn
Louis Vuitton celebra i 10 anni con Nicolas Ghesquière: E' una serata speciale, a Parigi. Una serata ricca di significato. Comincia così la lettera scritta da Nicolas Ghesquière e indirizzata agli ospiti attesi alla sua sfilata della collezione autunno/inv ...ansa