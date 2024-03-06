Paris Fashion Week | Nicolas Ghesquière celebra i primi 10 anni da Louis Vuitton

Paris Fashion

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a panorama©

Fonte : panorama
Paris Fashion Week: Nicolas Ghesquière celebra i primi 10 anni da Louis Vuitton (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) In un periodo dove le grandi Maison non riescono a trattenere un Direttore Creativo per più di un anno o due, Nicolas Ghesquière è qui per dimostrarci che esistono le eccezioni festeggiando i suoi 10 anni a capo della direzione creativa di Louis Vuitton. Per questo importante traguardo Ghesquière intraprende in viaggio introspettivo - presentato nella Cour Carrée del Louvre - riportando in passerella i capi e le silhouette che nel corso di questi 10 anni hanno segnato il suo percorso. Ritornano infatti i dettagli tech - pensiero a cui si era ispirato già nel 2018/19 - che raccontano di un futuro fantascientifico tra total look bianchi, sporcati solo da alcuni dettagli color cammello, e abiti pastello dai mille specchietti riflettenti. È tornata anche l’ispirazione ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama

Paris Fashion Week, sfila Kate Moss… ma non è lei

  • Paris Fashion

    Con la sua Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada riscopre il fascino della petite bourgeoisie francese tra cappotti di maglia abbelliti da spille bijoux che luccicano anche ... (panorama)

  • Paris Fashion

    Roma, 6 marzo 2024 – Non era Kate Moss sulla passerella di Marine Serre alla Paris Fashion Week ma una sua sosia e la top model non avrebbe affatto gradito lo ... (quotidiano)

  • Paris Fashion

    La sfilata di Chanel alla Paris Fashion Week possiamo definirla un vero e proprio blockbuster. Brad Pitt e Penélope Cruz hanno aperto la sfilata recitando ... (metropolitanmagazine)

Altre Notizie

The 64 Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week: We're still dreaming about all of the show-stopping beauty looks that Paris Fashion Week 's Fall 2024 runways. From Valentino 's slicked-back wavy side bangs and bewitching black lips to Germanier 's ...uk.style.yahoo

Lindsay Lohan's Glamorous Date-Night Look Includes a Ruched Silver Slipdress: Lindsay Lohan continued her press run style streak last night for a special screening of her new film Irish Wish. The actor made an entrance at the Paris Theater in New York City in a glamorous ...msn

Louis Vuitton celebra i 10 anni con Nicolas Ghesquière: E' una serata speciale, a Parigi. Una serata ricca di significato. Comincia così la lettera scritta da Nicolas Ghesquière e indirizzata agli ospiti attesi alla sua sfilata della collezione autunno/inv ...ansa

Video di Tendenza

Video Paris Fashion
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.