Paris Fashion Week | la petite bourgeoisie di Miu Miu

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Con la sua Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada riscopre il fascino dellafrancese tra cappotti di maglia abbelliti da spille bijoux che luccicano anche su tuniche e giacche, gonne ampie dalle stampe pop e tubini neri che coprono e scoprono il corpo senza mai un accenno di volgarità. La collezione per il prossimo autunno si racconta come la vita stessa, in un susseguirsi di cambiamenti che, sulla passerella, coesistono all’interno di singoli outfit, «proprio come ognuno di noi conserva ricordi simultanei della propria esperienza». Miuccia Prada analizza la dualità tra infanzia ed età adulta, la prima segnata da proporzioni volutamente contratte, maniche corte e scarpe dalla punta arrotondata; la seconda da guanti, borsette, spille e quel così iconico tubino nero. «Queste componenti di dualità e ricordo trovano una controparte nei materiali e ...

