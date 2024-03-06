Paris Fashion Week | la petite bourgeoisie di Miu Miu

Paris Fashion

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a panorama©

Fonte : panorama
Paris Fashion Week: la petite bourgeoisie di Miu Miu (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Con la sua Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada riscopre il fascino della petite bourgeoisie francese tra cappotti di maglia abbelliti da spille bijoux che luccicano anche su tuniche e giacche, gonne ampie dalle stampe pop e tubini neri che coprono e scoprono il corpo senza mai un accenno di volgarità. La collezione per il prossimo autunno si racconta come la vita stessa, in un susseguirsi di cambiamenti che, sulla passerella, coesistono all’interno di singoli outfit, «proprio come ognuno di noi conserva ricordi simultanei della propria esperienza». Miuccia Prada analizza la dualità tra infanzia ed età adulta, la prima segnata da proporzioni volutamente contratte, maniche corte e scarpe dalla punta arrotondata; la seconda da guanti, borsette, spille e quel così iconico tubino nero. «Queste componenti di dualità e ricordo trovano una controparte nei materiali e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama

Paris Fashion Week, sfila Kate Moss… ma non è lei

  • Paris Fashion

    Roma, 6 marzo 2024 – Non era Kate Moss sulla passerella di Marine Serre alla Paris Fashion Week ma una sua sosia e la top model non avrebbe affatto gradito lo ... (quotidiano)

  • Paris Fashion

    La sfilata di Chanel alla Paris Fashion Week possiamo definirla un vero e proprio blockbuster. Brad Pitt e Penélope Cruz hanno aperto la sfilata recitando ... (metropolitanmagazine)

  • Paris Fashion

    Tra tendenze portabili e tocchi più eccentrici, ecco tutta la magia che dai backstage alle passerelle va in scena nella Ville Lumière dal 26 febbraio al 5 ... (vanityfair)

Altre Notizie

Zayn Malik Teases 'Raw' New Album: ‘The Zrought Is Over’: "The intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being," Malik said in a teaser clip for the LP ...sg.news.yahoo

Fashionista's 12 Favorite Fall 2024 Collections From Paris Fashion Week: As the last leg of Fashion month, Paris Fashion Week never fails to close things out with a bang. The Fall 2024 season, in particular, included many memorable and buzzy collections: Chemena Kamali ...uk.finance.yahoo

2024 Paris Fashion Week Trends That Will Define Fall: Brown Regular,sans-serif;font-size:.9rem;font-weight:300;line-height:1.3em;color:#333;padding:0 0 .4rem;margin:1rem auto;text-align:center All linked products are independently selected by our editors ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Paris Fashion
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.