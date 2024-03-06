Oscar | il New York Times contro “Io Capitano” | «Racconta solo una parte della storia»

Oscar, il New York Times contro “Io Capitano”: «Racconta solo una parte della storia» (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) La prossima domenica si terranno gli Oscar e sul New York Times si critica la pellicola italiana di “Io Capitano”, opera di Matteo Garrone. “Racconta solo parte della storia”, scrive sul quotidiano americano Richard Braude, traduttore e attivista di Porco Rosso, un «laboratorio di idee antifasciste e antirazziste» a Palermo. «Non dovremmo perdere di vista il fatto che, a prescindere dalla vittoria o meno del film agli Oscar, l’Italia continua a imprigionare gente che meriterebbe invece di essere premiata», spiega Braude. “Io Capitano” ha ricevuto la candidatura come miglior film internazionale ma secondo la recensione sul NYT Racconta «un mondo più semplice di quello reale, perché ...
