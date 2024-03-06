Onlyfans | Rocco Siffredi a Sky TG24 | “I ragazzi non valutano le conseguenze”

Onlyfans, Rocco Siffredi a Sky TG24: “I ragazzi non valutano le conseguenze” (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) “Oggi Onlyfans è un’opzione per fare porno che vuoi tu, ma chi apre un canale sulla piattaforma è sicuro di quale porno vuole veramente dentro di sè?”. A chiederselo è Rocco Siffredi, ospite nella puntata del 6 marzo di Timeline, programma di Sky TG24. L’ex pornoattore ha parlato anche di Supersex, la nuova serie ispirata alla sua vita uscita oggi su Netflix (visibile anche su Sky Glass, Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick): “L’ho rivista un mesetto fa per l’approvazione finale, è stato un lungo percorso durato ben 4 anni, erano tutti emozionati. È davvero incredibile, chi se lo immaginava?”.
