NJPW: Jack Perry debutta sul ring e poi si unisce alla House Of Torture
Si ingigantisce la card del prossimo PPV targato NJPW: Wind City Riot. Lo show vedrà alcune star AEW ed ex WWE in azione come, ad esempio, Jon Moxley, ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte durante l’evento giapponese “Battle in the Valley“, Jack Perry ha fatto il suo ritorno sul ring dopo “All In London” e la sospensione a seguito ... (aewuniverse)
La NJPW ha tenuto, nella notte, il consueto show su territorio statunitense di inizio anno, ovvero Battle in the Valley. L’evento, svoltosi al San José ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
NJPW 52nd Anniversary – Risultati: NJPW 52nd Anniversary si è tenuto nella giornata di oggi: scopriamo tutti i risultati dell'evento targato New Japan Pro-Wrestling!theshieldofwrestling
Jack Perry Returns to the Ring in Explosive Debut Match at NJPW Amid AEW Hiatus: AEW hasn't seen Jack Perry compete since All In London, where he battled Hook in a controversial Zero Hour match. He may have been suspended due to the fight that broke out with CM Punk after that ...msn
Jack Perry Makes NJPW In-Ring Debut Amid AEW Hiatus: Jack Perry has made his long return to in-ring action after being sidelined. Perry hadn't been seen or heard from for months following the incident with CM Punk at AEW All In last August. The incident ...msn