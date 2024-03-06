NJPW | Jack Perry debutta sul ring e poi si unisce alla House Of Torture

NJPW: Jack Perry debutta sul ring e poi si unisce alla House Of Torture (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Dopo l’apparizione in quel di Battle In The Valley, con tanto di contratto AEW strappato in mille pezzi, è arrivato per Jack Perry il momento del debutto sul ring NJPW. L’ex AEW ha lottato nell’ambito del Round 1 della New Japan Cup affrontando Shota Umino nel giorno del 52esimo anniversario della federazione. Il match è stato combattuto, con entrambi i contendenti alla ricerca della vittoria per poter proseguire nel torneo. Per Perry un debutto da ricordare. Vittoria e colpo di scena Nel suo match di debutto in NJPW, Jack Perry ha avuto la meglio su Shota Umino nell’ambito del primo Round della New Japan Cup 2024. La vittoria è arrivata grazie anche al decisivo apporto di Ren Narita che ha favorito la sua vittoria. A fine ...
