Ms Marvel | Iman Vellani è stata rassicurata sul suo futuro nel MCU

Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani è stata "rassicurata" sul suo futuro nel MCU (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) La giovane attrice Iman Vellani ha parlato del futuro di Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel nel MCU, sostenendo di aver avuto delle rassicurazioni. Iman Vellani ha esordito nel MCU con il ruolo di Kamala Khan e, nonostante l'accoglienza non particolarmente positiva riservata a The Marvels, l'attrice ha spiegato di aver ricevuto delle rassicurazioni riguardanti il suo futuro nei progetti tratti dai fumetti. La giovane attrice, protagonista della serie Ms. Marvel, ha risposto alle domande di Polygon, ammettendo di non sapere molto di quello che accadrà in futuro. La spiegazione dell'attrice Parlando del possibile ritorno di Kamala Khan sugli schermi, Iman Vellani ha spiegato: "Sono ...
