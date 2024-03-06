Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani è stata "rassicurata" sul suo futuro nel MCU
A Rovigo c'è un vandalo che, sui social, è riconosciuto come una sorta di eroe per aver segato con un flessibile i pali dei rilevatori di velocità. Il suo ... (ilgiornaleditalia)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy è il gioco per PC Windows gratis su Epic Games per una settimana, fino alle ore 17 dell’11 gennaio 2024. Anche se non hai ... (pantareinews)
Altre Notizie
Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani è stata "rassicurata" sul suo futuro nel MCU: La giovane attrice Iman Vellani ha parlato del futuro di Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel nel MCU, sostenendo di aver avuto delle rassicurazioni.movieplayer
Iman Vellani On Her MCU Future: ‘I Have Been Assured’: The overall state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mostly unknown in terms of what the future holds, but Iman Vellani believes her place in it is secure. Speaking to Polygon ahead of the 2024 ...yahoo
Marvel Star Confirms MCU Return Will Happen: Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Marvel star Iman Vellani and her future return in the MCU as we have them. For now, it does seem as though she’ll be making a return at ...screengeek