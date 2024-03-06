MotoGP, il rookie Pedro Acosta la variabile impazzita del Mondiale 2024 (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Il Mondiale di MotoGP 2024 sta per decollare con la partenza dal Gran Premio del Qatar sul tracciato di Lusail, nel prossimo fine settimana. Un weekend che sarà già importante per capire le gerarchie nella classe regina del motociclismo, anche se le Ducati sembrano essere ancora una spanna avanti alle altre. Tante però possono essere le mine vaganti e le variabili di questo MotoMondiale e fra queste si può trovare indubbiamente Pedro Acosta. Lo spagnolo sarà al primo anno in MotoGP e i test sono già stati incoraggianti con la KTM, che lo scorso anno si dimostrò particolarmente competitiva, in particolare con Brad Binder. Acosta arriva come rookie in MotoGP con le credenziali del predestinato: due titoli mondiali in tre ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
