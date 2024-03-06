Manchester City-Copenaghen 2-1 | accorcia Elyounoussi

Man City-Copenaghen LIVE, Haaland e molte riserve
TABELLINO Manchester City-Copenaghen 2-0 Manchester CITY (4-2-3-1): EdersonM Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bobb, Alvarez, Nunes... (calciomercato)
All’Etihad Stadium, gli ottavi di Champions tra Manchester City e Copenaghen: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca live All’Etihad ... (calcionews24)
Manchester City – Copenhagen: Alvarez raddoppia ma che errore di Grabara, ecco il gol! – VIDEO: Il Manchester City trova addirittura il raddoppio contro il Copenhagen. Al 9’ Alvarez raccoglie sulla sinistra una traversa clamorosa di Rodri su corner. L’argentino calcia forte sul primo palo, ...generationsport
Manchester City – Copenhagen: Akanji sblocca subito i Citizens, ecco il gol! – VIDEO: Il Manchester City sblocca la gara contro il Copenhagen. Al 5’ corner dalla destra di Alvarez, Akanji calcia al volo e batte Grabara con un gran tiro sotto la traversa. Secondo gol in questa Champions ...generationsport
