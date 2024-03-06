Manchester City-Copenaghen 2-1 | accorcia Elyounoussi

Manchester City-Copenaghen 2-1: accorcia Elyounoussi (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) All’Etihad Stadium, gli ottavi di Champions tra Manchester City e Copenaghen: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca live All’Etihad Stadium, Manchester City e Copenaghen si affrontano nel match valido per il ritorno degli ottavi di finale di Champions League 2023/2024. PRIMO TEMPO: SECONDO TEMPO:
Manchester City – Copenhagen: Alvarez raddoppia ma che errore di Grabara, ecco il gol! – VIDEO: Il Manchester City trova addirittura il raddoppio contro il Copenhagen. Al 9’ Alvarez raccoglie sulla sinistra una traversa clamorosa di Rodri su corner. L’argentino calcia forte sul primo palo, ...generationsport

Manchester City – Copenhagen: Akanji sblocca subito i Citizens, ecco il gol! – VIDEO: Il Manchester City sblocca la gara contro il Copenhagen. Al 5’ corner dalla destra di Alvarez, Akanji calcia al volo e batte Grabara con un gran tiro sotto la traversa. Secondo gol in questa Champions ...generationsport

Manchester City-Copenhagen LIVE 1-0: la sblocca subito Akanji: TABELLINO Manchester City-Copenaghen 1-0 Manchester City (4-2-3-1): EdersonM Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bobb, Alvarez, Nunes; Haaland. All.:.m.calciomercato

