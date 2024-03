Lo chef di Detroit che difende la cucina palestinese

Coop Caribbean Fusion's "chef Max" Hardy dies at 40: Maxcel Hardy, the prominent native Detroit chef behind Coop Caribbean Fusion, died Monday. He was 40. "chef Max's family is asking Detroit to keep them in their thoughts, prayers and privacy as they ...axios

chef Max Hardy inspired, expanded Detroit’s culinary scene: The restaurateur, known for his numerous locations, high-profile customers and community service, died Monday at the age of 40.bridgedetroit

Maxcel Hardy Cause of Death What Happened to Detroit chef How Did Maxcel Hardy Die: Maxcel Hardy Cause of Death What Happened to Detroit chef How Did Maxcel Hardy Die He was a beloved chef from Detroit popular for blending Caribbean and Jamaican flavors ...dekhnews