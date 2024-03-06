LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | tra poco si comincia!

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 22:07 Ovazione per le due, spalti pieni sul campo 3 di. 22:05 Nonostante venisse indicato le 22 come orario di inizio di, le giocatrici non sono ancora sul rettangolo di gioco. 22:00 Ci siamo! A breve giocatrici in campo. 21:55 Nella giornata di oggi scendono in campo Matteo Arnaldi eper l’Italia. Domani toccherà a Flavio Cobolli, Fabio Fognini e Lorenzo Sonego per il tabellone maschile mentre Martina Trevisan, Elisabetta Cocciaretto e Lucia Bronzetti per quello femminile. Jannik Sinner e Jasmine Paolini, ricordiamo, hanno un “bye” e sono esentati dal 1° turno in quanto teste di serie. 21:51 Fresca ...

Camila Cabello Says She Supports Getting Back with an Ex and Opens Up About Reconciling with Shawn Mendes: 'It Was a Fun Time': I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say,” Cabello said on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast about reaching back out to former flames ...ca.sports.yahoo

Camila Cabello Supports Getting Back With Your Ex — But Will Not Be Getting Back With Shawn Mendes (Again): Camila Cabello opened up about her brief reconciliation with ex Shawn Mendes, and their decision to amicably split again, on 'Call Her Daddy.' ...rollingstone

‘LIVE Every Day to the Fullest’: Ty Pennington Shares Health Update Months After Throat Abscess Surgery: Ty Pennington claims he is now in good health after his throat Abscess Surgery after being hospitalized in July.pinkvilla