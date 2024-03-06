LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | si parte tra 10? | l’azzurra al rientro cerca punti preziosi

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l'azzurra cerca una difficile risalita
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:40 Tra circa 20? scenderanno in campo dunque l’azzurra e la britannica. 21:25 Chiude la ceca 6-1, 6-1. Tra poco, ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:25 Chiude la ceca 6-1, 6-1. Tra poco, circa 35?, in campo Camila Giorgi. 21:01 Bouzkova è in vantaggio 6-1, 2-1 ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:01 Bouzkova è in vantaggio 6-1, 2-1 su Sorribes. Al termine di questo match, ma non prima delle ore 22, in campo ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
