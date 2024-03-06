LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | si parte tra 10? | l’azzurra al rientro cerca punti preziosi

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: si parte tra 10?, l’azzurra al rientro cerca punti preziosi (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:51 Fresca vincitrice del torneo WTA 250 di San Diego (California), non lontano dall’Indian Wells tennis garden, la fidanzata di Alex De Minaur è alla miglior classifica della sua carriera. l’azzurra, al contrario, è uscita dalle prime 100 giocatrici del mondo. 21:45 l’azzurra, che in carriera si è anche imposta in un torneo di questa categoria a Montreal, affronta al rientro nel circuito dopo un mese di pausa la britannica Katie Boulter, numero 27 del mondo. 21:40 Tra circa 20? scenderanno in campo dunque l’azzurra e la britannica. 21:25 Chiude la ceca 6-1, 6-1. Tra poco, circa 35?, in campo Camila Giorgi. 21:01 Bouzkova è in vantaggio 6-1, 2-1 su Sorribes. ...
