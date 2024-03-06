LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurra cerca una difficile risalita

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l’azzurra cerca una difficile risalita (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buonasera amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE del match di primo turno tra Camila Giorgi e Katie Boulter. Nel deserto si gioca il primo Masters 1000 della stagione 2024. C’è la compagna di Alex De Minaur all’esordio americano per Camila Giorgi, che è appena uscita dalle prime 100 giocatrici del mondo (al mmento è 109) e ha bisogno di un torneo dei “suoi” per rientrarci prepotentemente. l’azzurra non scende in campo dal 30 gennaio, quando si arrese ai sedicesimi di finale del WTA 500 di Linz, dopodiché è stata ferma ai box per problemi fisici che non le hanno permesso di giocare. La sua avversaria ha appena vinto un torneo, il San Diego Open, in ...
