LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurra cerca una difficile risalita

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LABuonasera amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alladel match di primo turno trae Katie. Nel deserto si gioca il primo Masters 1000 della stagione. C’è la compagna di Alex De Minaur all’esordio americano per, che è appena uscita dalle prime 100 giocatrici del mondo (al mmento è 109) e ha bisogno di un torneo dei “suoi” per rientrarci prepotentemente.non scende in campo dal 30 gennaio, quando si arrese ai sedicesimi di finale del WTA 500 di Linz, dopodiché è stata ferma ai box per problemi fisici che non le hanno permesso di giocare. La sua avversaria ha appena vinto un torneo, il San Diego Open, in ...

