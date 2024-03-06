LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | giocatrici a breve in campo

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: giocatrici a breve in campo (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 22:00 Ci siamo! A breve giocatrici in campo. 21:55 Nella giornata di oggi scendono in campo Matteo Arnaldi e Camila Giorgi per l’Italia. Domani toccherà a Flavio Cobolli, Fabio Fognini e Lorenzo Sonego per il tabellone maschile mentre Martina Trevisan, Elisabetta Cocciaretto e Lucia Bronzetti per quello femminile. Jannik Sinner e Jasmine Paolini, ricordiamo, hanno un “bye” e sono esentati dal 1° turno in quanto teste di serie. 21:51 Fresca vincitrice del torneo WTA 250 di San Diego (California), non lontano dall’Indian Wells tennis garden, la fidanzata di Alex De Minaur è alla miglior classifica della sua ...
LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l'azzurra cerca una difficile risalita

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:51 Fresca vincitrice del torneo WTA 250 di San Diego (California), non lontano dall'Indian Wells tennis garden, ...

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:40 Tra circa 20? scenderanno in campo dunque l'azzurra e la britannica. 21:25 Chiude la ceca 6-1, 6-1. Tra poco, ...

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:25 Chiude la ceca 6-1, 6-1. Tra poco, circa 35?, in campo Camila Giorgi. 21:01 Bouzkova è in vantaggio 6-1, 2-1 ...

