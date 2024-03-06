LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | azzurra in campo non prima delle 22

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: azzurra in campo non prima delle 22 (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:01 Bouzkova è in vantaggio 6-1, 2-1 su Sorribes. Al termine di questo match, ma non prima delle ore 22, in campo l’azzurra! 19:55 In campo Sorribes-Tormo e Bouzkova, dopo questa partita ma non prima delle 22:00 toccherà a Giorgi contro Boulter! Buonasera amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE del match di primo turno tra Camila Giorgi e Katie Boulter. Nel deserto californiano si giocano i primi “1000” della stagione 2024. C’è la compagna di Alex De Minaur all’esordio americano per Camila Giorgi, che è appena uscita ...
