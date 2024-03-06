LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3 | 0-0 | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurra porta a casa un ottimo 1° set

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3, 0-0, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l’azzurra porta a casa un ottimo 1° set (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 0-40 Risposta di rovescio profondissima, fulminante il lungolinea! 0-30 Sul nastro il rovescio lungolinea di Boulter! 0-15 Subito un errore della britannica con il dritto. Giorgi-Boulter 6-3! Vola via la risposta di dritto della britannica però, e allora l’azzurra si porta in vantaggio. Un gran primo set amministrato da Camila, che ha perso il break di vantaggio ma l’ha riconquistato il game successivo, portandolo fino in fondo. Lunga di 6/7 metri questa. 40-15 Terza prima vincente di seguito dopo il doppio fallo inaugurale! 30-15 Altra super prima! Sta facendo la differenza con il servizio l’azzurra! 15-15 ...
