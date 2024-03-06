LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 5-2 | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurra si porta a quota 5 nel 1° set

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 5-3 Servizio e dritto di. 40-30 Sulla riga il recupero della britannica, dopo la risposta nei piedi di. 30-30 In rete il rovescio di. 30-15 Si infrange in rete la risposta dicon il dritto, sulla seconda. 15-15 SUPER passante di rovescio lungolinea! 15-0 Servizio vincente. 5-2 Ottima seconda in kick, poi fa un buco per terra con il rovescio! A-40 Prima slice a mezza velocità e dritto in contropiede, di saggezza! 40-40 Stavolta la risposta sulla seconda, di dritto, è incisiva e dà il punto. 40-30 Seconda sulla riga, non tiene clamorosamente in campo la risposta di dritto ...

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-0, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: buon inizio, con break, dell’azzurra!: CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 40-40 Brutto rovescio in rete dopo il servizio di Giorgi, 40-30 Super prima, dritto diagonale e smash a chiudere! 30-30 ...oasport

Camila Cabello Shares Where She Stands With Shawn Mendes After On-Off Romance: Camila Cabello is shedding light on the status of her relationship with ex Shawn Mendes. During the 27-year-old singer's Wednesday appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cabello shared her thoughts ...msn

Find Out Beyoncé's Dating History; Everything To Know About Her Past Relationships: Beyonce, the 42-year-old is known for her successful career and an early start. She is also known for her various exes and rumored relationships. Who were they Have a look.pinkvilla